MACC summons preacher, finance head again over alleged misappropriation of funds

The two suspects were summoned again today after being released from remand yesterday.

PETALING JAYA : An independent preacher and the head of finance at an educational and religious institution in Kedah were summoned again by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission today to have their statements recorded to assist in the investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds.

An MACC source said the duo arrived at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya at about 1.30pm.

“The current focus is to obtain further information and finalise the investigation papers,” the source told Bernama.

MACC anti-money laundering division director Norhaizam Muhammad confirmed the matter and said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Both suspects were reported to have been released from remand at 5pm yesterday after being detained for a second time last Friday to facilitate the investigations.

They were reported to have been arrested on Friday over the alleged misappropriation of about RM1.3 million.

A day earlier, they were arrested and remanded for one day in connection with an investigation into alleged abuse of power involving a RM600,000 payment.

The preacher, who is the managing director of the same educational institution, was alleged to have colluded with the finance head to misappropriate RM1.3 million.

The source said the funds were deposited into his personal account.

The investigations found that both suspects also allegedly approved payments for the purchase of a house worth about RM500,000.