Arrest warrants issued on 2 immigration officers in graft case

The two officers were to be charged with receiving bribes at the Pasir Gudang ferry terminal’s immigration office in September, an MACC source said. (Facebook pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : Arrest warrants have been obtained against two immigration officers who failed to show up in court to be charged over a corruption case.

A source in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the warrants were issued by High Court judge Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail at the prosecution’s request.

“Previously, the lawyer for the two accused, Saleh Tukimin, informed the court that his clients were on sick leave, with one of them suffering a slipped disc and the other having a thyroid problem.

“The court then set Jan 21 for them to be charged, but they failed to show up in court and the date was changed to Feb 5,” said the source.

They were to be charged with receiving bribes on Sept 22 at the immigration office at the Pasir Gudang ferry terminal as an inducement not to conduct a thorough inspection on the travel documents of an Indonesian.

Johor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin confirmed the matter when contacted today.