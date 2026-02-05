Secretary of NGO that collected donations for Gaza nabbed

The suspect being hauled to the Putrajaya magistrates’ court for his remand hearing. (MACC pic)

PETALING JAYA : The secretary of an NGO has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly abusing his power by misappropriating RM4.2 million in funds belonging to the organisation.

An MACC source said the organisation had collected donations for humanitarian missions to Gaza, Palestine, while the suspect, who owns a food company, is alleged to have committed the offences between 2022 and 2024.

“The suspect is believed to have approved and transferred RM4.2 million in the NGO’s funds to the accounts of two other companies for the purpose of investments.

“It is believed that the individuals in the organisation’s management had interests in the two companies,” said the source.

The suspect, who is in his 40s, was arrested around 6pm yesterday while giving his statement at the MACC headquarters. He has since been remanded until Feb 7.

MACC anti-money laundering division director Norhaizam Muhammad confirmed the arrest.