MACC to suggest charging environment dept DG, deputy

The environment department director-general and his deputy were among four people remanded by MACC as part of investigations into allegations of abuse of power and corruption involving e-waste management. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will suggest that criminal charges be filed against the environment department director-general and one of his deputies in connection with a graft case involving e-waste.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the anti-graft agency will submit its investigation papers involving the two top officials to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Friday.

He added that their recommendation will be to charge the duo with corruption, Bernama reported.

The environment department director-general and his deputy were among four people remanded by MACC as part of investigations into allegations of abuse of power and corruption involving e-waste management.

MORE TO COME