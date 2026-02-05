Preacher nabbed over alleged abuse of power involving RM600K

The suspects, both in their 30s, were nabbed at around 1pm yesterday after giving their statements at the Sungai Petani MACC office.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested an independent preacher and a woman to assist in investigations into the alleged abuse of power involving a RM600,000 payment to the former.

A MACC source said the preacher is the managing director of a company while the female suspect heads its finance and accounts department, Berita Harian reported.

The source said the payment was made in return for raising funds for an educational institution.

“They are suspected to have conspired in committing this offence since September 2018.

“The main suspect is believed to have abused his position and conspired with the second suspect, who approved the RM600,000 payment to the man without the approval of other partners in the company,” said the source.

The suspects, both in their 30s, were nabbed at around 1pm yesterday after giving their statements at the Sungai Petani MACC office. They were remanded today.

MACC initiated its investigations in October.

The suspects’ arrests were confirmed by Kedah MACC director Nazli Rasyid Sulong.