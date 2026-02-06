Preacher, finance head held again, this time over RM1.3mil in funds

The suspects being escorted to the Alor Setar magistrates’ court for their remand hearing. (MACC pic)

PETALING JAYA : An independent preacher and the finance head of an educational and religious institution have been arrested again, this time over the alleged misappropriation of about RM1.3 million.

They were previously remanded for one day in connection with a probe into the alleged abuse of power involving a RM600,000 payment. They were released yesterday.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said the pair, in their 30s, were remanded until Feb 8 today after an application made in the Alor Setar magistrates’ court, Sinar Harian reported.

The preacher, who is the managing director of the same educational institution, was alleged to have colluded with the finance head to misappropriate RM1.3 million.

The source said the funds were deposited into his personal account while investigations found that both suspects also allegedly approved payments for the purchase of a house worth about RM500,000.

Kedah MACC director Nazli Rasyid Sulong confirmed the arrests and said investigations had been ongoing since October last year.