4 statutory body officers among 6 held over RM1.3mil false air ticket claims

KOTA KINABALU : Four federal statutory body officers and two employees of a travel agency were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah last night to assist in investigations into false claims involving airline tickets amounting to about RM1.3 million.

According to a source, the six suspects – two men and four women ranging in age from their 30s to 50s – were detained at about 9.30pm at the Sabah MACC office after turning up to give their statements.

The arrests followed investigations into their alleged involvement in submitting false claims related to the purchase of airline tickets using air travel warrants.

“Initial investigations found that the flight details were believed to have been falsified, while no actual airline tickets were supplied by the company concerned to the officers and staff of the department,” the source said.

When contacted, Sabah MACC director Fuad Bee Basrah confirmed the arrests.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 for submitting documents containing false particulars.

“A remand application for all six suspects will be made at the Kota Kinabalu magistrates’ court today, to allow for further investigations,” he said.

He said several follow-up arrests might also be made, depending on developments in the investigation.