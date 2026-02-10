6-year-old girl dies in early morning fire in Sabah

The fire in Kampung Patau, Tambunan, Sabah, this morning destroyed two houses and three vehicles. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A six-year-old girl was found burnt to death in a fire that destroyed two houses in Kampung Patau, Tambunan, Sabah, early today.

Bernama reported the Sabah fire and rescue department as saying the girl’s charred remains were found in a room in one of the houses after the fire, which broke out at about 4am.

The department received an emergency call at 4.08am, and sent eight firefighters from the Tambunan fire and rescue station to the scene about 16km away, arriving there 18 minutes later.

Three vehicles were also destroyed in the fire.

The victim’s 31-year-old aunt sustained injuries while trying to escape and was later sent by ambulance to a hospital.