Environment dept DG, deputy among 4 remanded in e-waste probe

PUTRAJAYA : The environment department director-general and deputy director-general as well as an assistant environmental control officer have been remanded for seven days from today, to assist investigations into the case involving the management of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste).

Another individual, a member of the public, was also remanded for three days until Sunday in connection with the same investigation.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Ezrene Zakariah following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya magistrates’ court this morning.

The four individuals, dressed in orange lock-up attire and handcuffed, arrived at the court compound at about 9.30am under the escort of MACC officers.

Media reports yesterday said that the two senior officers were detained at around 6.30pm after giving their statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

It is understood that the MACC investigation is focusing on allegations of abuse of power and corruption linked to the management of e-waste, believed to have occurred over the past several years.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki, who confirmed the arrests yesterday, said the investigation was being conducted thoroughly and professionally, in accordance with legal provisions.

He said the commission would not compromise with any party involved in corrupt practices, regardless of their position or rank.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009.