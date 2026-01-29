RM800mil early school aid funded by targeted subsidies, says Saifuddin

This year’s early schooling aid of RM150 will benefit more than 5.2 million schoolchildren. (Bernama pic)

KULIM : The government’s RM800 million allocation for early schooling aid (BAP) nationwide is funded by its targeted subsidy programme, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin today said the amount represents a significant commitment by the government to ensure that no child drops out of school due to financial constraints.

The BAP 2026 payment of RM150 will benefit more than 5.2 million schoolchildren, including Form Six students. Disbursement started on Jan 11.

“This is the result of implementing targeted subsidies. When leakages are reduced, national funds can be managed more prudently and… redistributed directly to the people.

“God willing, measures like this will continue to be strengthened. What matters most is that the benefits reach the intended recipients,” he said in a Facebook post.

Saifuddin said he visited Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Mutiara in Karangan, near here, today, to present a mock check for BAP amounting to RM116,400.

He said a total of RM50,500,350 had been allocated for BAP in Kedah, benefiting 336,669 students.