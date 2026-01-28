Immigration systems to be merged into single platform by 2nd quarter of year

The home ministry has formed a team dedicated to managing the transition to a single immigration platform, said Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. (Bernama pic)

SEPANG : The home ministry will merge the immigration-related systems into a single platform in the second quarter of the year as part of a transition aimed at streamlining operations at the country’s entry points.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry has formed a team dedicated to managing the transition process, with the merger expected to take effect no later than the beginning of the second quarter.

“At the home ministry now, we have a team that meets every day because of the transition.

“Now it is the last week of January. Every day this team meets, prepares checklists, vets for bottlenecks, identifies potential changes, and so on,” he told reporters here today.

This comes amid public confusion over the roles of the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe), MyBorderPass, and MyDigital ID in immigration clearance procedures.

On Monday, the immigration department said there was no overlap in the functions of the three systems, with each serving a distinct purpose within the broader digital ecosystem for immigration services.

MyNIISe functions as a single digital platform intended to integrate Malaysia’s immigration services, while MyBorderPass, which has been in operation since 2024, is meant to be a temporary intervention to ease congestion at major entry points through QR code autogates.

MyDigital ID, meanwhile, serves as the national digital identity platform and acts as a secure identity verification gateway for access to government digital services, including MyNIISe. It is not an immigration application.