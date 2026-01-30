Action taken against 55,000 foreigners for social visit pass abuse

A total of 51,100 cases were recorded last year and 3,691 up to mid-January, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told the Cabinet. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Enforcement action has been taken against nearly 55,000 foreigners who abused their social visit passes to work in Malaysia in 2025 and up to mid-January, the Cabinet was told.

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said the figures were disclosed by home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at the Cabinet meeting today. Of the total number, 51,100 cases were recorded last year and 3,691 up to mid-January, Bernama reported.

Fahmi said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for strict enforcement action against foreign nationals who abuse their visit passes.

“Even though their entry is for social reasons, whether to visit or travel, it turns out that elements of employment have been detected,” he said at his weekly press conference today.