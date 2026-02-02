Immigration dept cripples ‘Sojul Gang’ migrant smuggling syndicate

Immigration director-general Zakaria Shaaban said the syndicate is believed to have been active since December, bringing migrants to third countries before facilitating their illegal entry through the Kelantan border. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The immigration department has crippled a migrant smuggling syndicate known as “Sojul Gang” following the arrest of two men – a Malaysian and a foreign national – working as transporters in Kuchai Lama, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

Immigration director-general Zakaria Shaaban said 20 illegal immigrants, believed to have been smuggled in through the Kelantan border recently, were also arrested.

The first raid took place at a supermarket parking lot, where the immigration team intercepted a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a sport utility vehicle, resulting in the arrest of eight foreign nationals.

“The enforcement team then raided a condominium unit nearby, believed to be used as a safe house, and arrested 12 Bangladeshi men waiting to be sent to the south of the country and other locations in the Klang Valley,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Zakaria said the syndicate is believed to have been active since December, bringing migrants to third countries before facilitating their illegal entry through the Kelantan border.

He said the syndicate charged each migrant RM12,000, making an estimated RM1.2 million in the last two months.

Of the 20 illegal immigrants detained, all aged between 18 and 49, one is a Myanmar national, while the rest are Bangladeshis.

“Also seized were two vehicles, several Bangladeshi passports and RM82,100 and US$3,700 (RM14,600) in cash,” he said, adding that the detainees are being held at the Putrajaya immigration depot for further investigation.