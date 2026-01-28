Saifuddin tells Rafizi details on his son’s attack to remain confidential

Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli had asked home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail if he could publicly confirm certain information that was personally conveyed to him on Dec 1 regarding the findings of the authorities’ investigation into the mastermind behind the attack on his son.

PETALING JAYA : Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has told Rafizi Ramli (PH-Pandan) that he cannot publicly confirm certain information shared with him last month about the investigation into the mastermind behind the attack on Rafizi’s son.

In a written parliamentary reply yesterday, Saifuddin said that doing so might impede the authorities’ ability to track down the suspects and could compromise the safety of key witnesses.

“Therefore, your request cannot be granted,” said Saifuddin.

“The ministry assures (you) that justice will be upheld without compromise.

“Any further developments that can be disclosed to the public without affecting the investigation will be announced through official statements by the ministry or police in due course.”

Rafizi had asked Saifuddin whether he could publicly confirm certain information that was personally conveyed to him on Dec 1 regarding the findings of the authorities’ investigation into the mastermind behind the attack on his son.

Rafizi’s 12-year-old son was attacked at a shopping mall in Putrajaya at about 2pm on Aug 13, with CCTV footage showing that two men had followed his wife’s car on a motorcycle before the incident.

Rafizi’s son, who was dragged and stabbed with a syringe, was taken to hospital for treatment and a check-up. The assailants escaped.

The former PKR deputy president said the attack was planned, and that his wife was likely observed by the assailants for a few days before it was carried out.

He said the attack was likely linked to a case he was looking into, following a meeting he had with a group of whistleblowers a week before.

According to Rafizi, his wife had received a text message reading: “Be quiet. If you continue, AIDS.”

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said last October that police had yet to receive the chemistry report on the liquid in the syringe used in the attack.