Russian drone strikes kill 3 in southern Ukraine

“Unfortunately, two women and a man were killed, and another man was wounded,” said Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov.
He added in a post to Telegram that the strikes had destroyed houses and caused fires.
Ukraine has been pummelled by a series of deadly attacks that have severed power in the depths of winter, even as negotiators scrabble for an end to the nearly four-year conflict.
The next round of talks is expected to take place on Sunday, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
US state secretary Marco Rubio has also said follow-up talks would take place this week and that there “might” be a US presence.
Strikes across Ukraine overnight Tuesday and early on Wednesday killed 16 people across the country, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Six of those died when Russian drones struck a passenger train in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.