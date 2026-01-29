Russian drone strikes kill 3 in southern Ukraine

The Russian drone strikes destroyed houses and caused fires. (EPA Images pic)

KYIV : Russian drone strikes killed three people and wounded another person overnight in southern Ukraine, the region’s governor said early today.

“Unfortunately, two women and a man were killed, and another man was wounded,” said Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov.

He added in a post to Telegram that the strikes had destroyed houses and caused fires.

Ukraine has been pummelled by a series of deadly attacks that have severed power in the depths of winter, even as negotiators scrabble for an end to the nearly four-year conflict.

The next round of talks is expected to take place on Sunday, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

US state secretary Marco Rubio has also said follow-up talks would take place this week and that there “might” be a US presence.

Strikes across Ukraine overnight Tuesday and early on Wednesday killed 16 people across the country, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Six of those died when Russian drones struck a passenger train in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.