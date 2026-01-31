Man held after stray dog killed in suspected firecracker blast

Screenshot showing where the dog was found dead on a road near a restaurant on Wednesday evening after residents heard a blast.

PETALING JAYA : Police arrested a 64-year-old man yesterday over the death of a stray dog near Batu Gajah, Perak.

Batu Gajah police chief Aehawan Mohammad said the dog was found dead on a road near a restaurant at about 7.30pm on Wednesday after residents heard a blast

He said the suspect was arrested at a shop at 11pm yesterday and police will seek a court order to remand him for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering an animal useless.

A conviction under the section carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a fine, or both.

Yesterday, the Ipoh chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals urged police to investigate an incident in which a dog was reportedly killed after being struck by firecrackers in Pusing.

Safepaws, a local NGO, said the dog had been buried but has since been exhumed for further investigation by the authorities.