MCMC seizes 50 SIM boxes, 5,000 SIM cards in Kajang raid

The SIM boxes and cards seized by MCMC in a recent integrated operation with the police in Kajang. (MCMC pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) views seriously the misuse of telecommunications equipment for criminal activities following the seizure of SIM boxes and cards in a recent integrated operation with the police in Kajang.

MCMC said 50 SIM boxes, 5,000 SIM cards and related equipment were seized during the operation under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000.

It said the devices were misused to create fake online accounts on a large scale, bypass security controls on digital platforms and facilitate fraud and other cybercrimes, thereby threatening the integrity of the national communications network and the safety of users.

“The misuse of SIM boxes and bulk SIM cards, including foreign SIM cards, enables criminals to create fake accounts to carry out fraud and online crimes, putting users at risk.

“For offences under Section 239 of Act 588, those convicted may be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for up to two years, or both,” it said in a statement today.

MCMC said the misuse of SIM boxes and cards to create fake online accounts poses a serious threat to national security, adding that telecommunications service providers must tighten SIM card registration controls to ensure digital security.

The commission will continue to work closely with police and other enforcement agencies to safeguard national security, prevent the misuse of telecommunications services and ensure compliance with existing laws and regulations.