Authorities seize devices used to blast scam SMSes in Genting

PETALING JAYA : Authorities have seized two devices used to mimic mobile phone signals after detecting their use in sending scam text messages to the public.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the equipment interfered with mobile services and was used to send scam SMS messages to people nearby.

In a statement, MCMC said the activity was identified through technical monitoring and network analysis which detected service disruptions and the spread of fraudulent messages.

A joint field operation was carried out with a telecommunications company on Jan 19, during which they traced the operation to two vehicles believed to be conducting the activity.

The team seized the equipment, described as a “fake base transceiver station”, along with control devices.

“An on-site inspection confirmed the interception of telecommunications networks believed to be used for sending scam SMS messages to victims, proving that the activity was conducted in a planned and organised manner,” MCMC said.

A base transceiver station is part of the infrastructure that allows mobile phones to connect to the network.

The fake version tricks phones in the area into connecting with the network, enabling scammers to send messages directly to potential victims.

MCMC said its investigation is ongoing and warned that it would not tolerate any abuse of communication networks that could endanger public safety.

The case is being investigated under Section 239(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000.

Those convicted under Section 239 may be imprisoned for up to 10 years, fined up to RM1,000,000, or both.

Those convicted under Regulation 16 may be imprisoned for up to three years, fined up to RM300,000, or both.