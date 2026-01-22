Devices of 2 editors seized over alleged mistranslation of Agong’s speech

The two editors were questioned over the alleged mistranslation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address at the opening of the new parliamentary session. (MCMC pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has seized the devices and related materials belonging to two editors from a Chinese-language daily in its probe into the alleged mistranslation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address in Parliament.

In a statement, the country’s internet regulator said it also recorded the statements of China Press’s chief editor and its online editor.

“MCMC treats any publication involving the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address and matters relating to the Malay language seriously,” it said.

Two days ago, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said that MCMC was probing the daily over an alleged mistranslation of Sultan Ibrahim’s royal address at the opening of the new parliamentary session.

He said investigations were being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which covers the improper use of network facilities or services.

Fahmi’s comments followed a now-deleted Facebook post by China Press, which contained a headline in Mandarin suggesting that Sultan Ibrahim had said Malaysians who did not understand Bahasa Melayu should not stay in Malaysia.

China Press removed the initial post and published a new one with a headline correctly reflecting the king’s remarks that Malaysians who could not accept Bahasa Melayu as the national language were better off living elsewhere.