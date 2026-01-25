Catalysing change in Orang Asli village through digital access

The Nadi centre at Kampung Orang Asli Kelinsing functions as a digital education hub, providing residents with access to opportunities to learn, conduct business, and interact in the digital sphere.

SEPANG : For years, the Orang Asli village of Kampung Kelinsing progressed at a slow pace, with the local community heavily dependent on subsistence agriculture and traditions passed down through generations.

However, this has changed over the past year, with the village now embracing digital transformation and nurturing greater ambition to uplift families and the wider community.

Ros Budi.

Ros Budi, a 46-year-old Temuan, is among the residents who have improved their livelihood with government support, particularly after a National Information Dissemination Centre, or Nadi, was established there a year ago.

The centre has not only provided residents with access to the internet and improved telecommunications facilities, but also entrepreneurship resources, which Ros has leveraged.

The mother of a 15-year-old girl said she previously worked as a clerk, earning between RM800 and RM900 a month – just enough to supplement the family’s income as she and her husband worked to put food on the table.

Ros had long been interested in running a bridal business but realised she needed to strengthen her knowledge, particularly in digital marketing.

“With the determination to uplift my family’s standard of living, I decided to seize the opportunities available to me,” she told FMT.

With internet access readily available at the Nadi centre, Ros utilised social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to market her services.

Today, her wedding dais and makeup services have gained popularity on social media, easing her family’s financial burden and enabling her to take pride in her craft.

“I’m proud of myself,” she said, reflecting on the hardships she endured to keep her dream alive.

Nadi centres, an initiative of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, function as digital education hubs equipped with high-speed internet, providing residents with opportunities to learn, do business, and interact in the digital sphere.

Entrepreneurship courses organised by the Nadi centre at Kampung Orang Asli Kelinsing have produced several active entrepreneurs, who now earn an average income of RM1,600 a month.

The village was “adopted” by the communications ministry under the Kampung Angkat Madani programme, with the Nadi centre among the initiatives implemented for the community.

For younger villagers such as 15-year-old Lili Aina Rianika, the centre has provided a space to explore creativity in the digital realm.

Lili Aina said she spends her free time at the centre, where laptops are provided, learning creative design and searching for new ideas across various online platforms.

Rosmaini Baat.

Rosmaini Baat, the sixth-generation Tok Batin of Kampung Orang Asli Kelinsing, said the Nadi centre has brought significant change to the village.

Having served as village chief for more than four years, he said he has witnessed how children and youths now enjoy easier access to educational materials.

“This is a major change for the residents of Kampung Orang Asli Kelinsing, especially the youths and children. Through the Nadi centre, we receive information on various government programmes that can help uplift our community,” he said.