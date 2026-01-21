China Press editors quizzed by Bukit Aman

Federal criminal investigation department director M Kumar urged the public against speculating on the case and to allow police to complete their probe. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The editor-in-chief and a sub-editor of China Press have given their statements to Bukit Aman over an alleged mistranslation of the king’s address at the opening of the new parliamentary session earlier this week.

Federal criminal investigation department director M Kumar said the duo turned up at Bukit Aman at 1pm today to give their statements.

Kumar said the case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements that lead to public alarm and distress, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.

“The investigation is ongoing. We urge members of the public against speculating on the case as we complete our probe,” he said in a statement.

The mistranslation in question involves a now-deleted Facebook post which contained a headline in Mandarin suggesting that the king had said Malaysians who did not understand Bahasa Melayu should not stay in Malaysia.

It was later corrected to accurately quote the king as saying Malaysians who could not accept Bahasa Melayu as the national language should not stay in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission is also investigating China Press.