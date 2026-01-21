Cops hunt for suspects in armed robbery at Nilai mall

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya said the suspects used an orange Lalamove delivery bag. (Facebook pic)

SEREMBAN : Police are hunting for two local men suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a gold shop in a shopping mall in Bandar Baru Nilai, here, on Tuesday night.

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya said a report was received at about 8.30pm.

“Based on preliminary information, both suspects had their faces covered. They were wearing helmets and riding a blue Yamaha Y15 motorcycle. No shots were fired and no injuries had been reported.

“At the time of the incident, there were two workers but no customers were present.

“The suspects used an orange Lalamove delivery bag, and the losses incurred are estimated at RM60,000,” he said in a statement, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 4 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.