2 detained over shooting in Penang

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said the two men would be remanded until Jan 24 and 25. (Facebook pic)

NIBONG TEBAL : Police have arrested two men to assist in investigations into the fatal shooting of a man believed to be the owner of a car wash in front of the premises along Jalan Besar Permatang Keling, here, on Jan 16.

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said the two suspects, both in their 30s, were arrested separately in the state. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the incident.

“The two men have been remanded until Jan 24 and Jan 25 respectively to assist with investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier reports stated that the victim, a local man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was shot several times by an unknown assailant.