Kelantan cops hunt for suspects in Thai petrol station bombings

The petrol station in Narathiwat, southern Thailand, after it was targeted in a bomb attack. (AFP pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are tracking down several people believed to have escaped to Kelantan after the bombing of 11 petrol stations in southern Thailand last week.

Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat said Thai authorities had provided intelligence on the first day of the attacks that the suspects could be hiding in the state.

“We have been in touch with them to get more details,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

The media had reported that those involved in the Narathiwat bombings were believed to have fled to Malaysia, while others were hiding in mountainous and forested areas near the border.

A source was also reported as saying that one of two suspects, aged 39, arrested on Friday was found preparing to flee to Malaysia during a raid in Yala.