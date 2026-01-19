Teen killed after being thrown out of car during Bentong crash

Two of the vehicles involved in the accident on the Central Spine Road near Bentong, Pahang, on Sunday night. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 19-year-old female student died after she was thrown out of a car in a two-vehicle crash on the Central Spine Road in Bentong, Pahang, last night.

Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar said the accident occurred at about 7.25pm at Km19.4 of the road heading towards Raub.

“A preliminary investigation found that a car travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Raub lost control, skidded into a roadside drain, and spun in the opposite direction,” he said in a statement today.

“As a result, a 19-year-old female passenger was thrown out from the vehicle and died at the scene due to head injuries.”

The driver – a 20-year-old foreign man – suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bentong Hospital.

Both the driver and the passenger were students at a higher learning institution, Zaiham said.

He said an MPV travelling in the same direction also lost control, hit a guardrail and collided with the car.

A pickup truck veered into a concrete drain about 30m from the scene while apparently trying to avoid the vehicles.

The occupants of the MPV and the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

Zaiham said it was raining at the time of the accident.

“Police are continuing their investigation, including technical inspections of the vehicles at Puspakom, and carrying out blood and urine tests on the drivers involved,” he said.