Abu Dhabi named world’s safest city for 10th consecutive year

Abu Dhabi’s police force has been reinforced by advanced proactive strategies and the smart deployment of modern technologies. (Bernama pic)

ABU DHABI : Abu Dhabi has retained its position as the world’s safest city for the tenth consecutive year since 2017, according to an international report released by Numbeo, one of the world’s largest cost of living databases and a crowdsourced global resource for quality of life data.

This sustained top ranking underscores Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in consolidating security, stability and quality of life, and highlights the emirate’s standing as a premier international destination for living, working and investment, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said, “This achievement is the result of a wise leadership vision and the continued support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, combined with an integrated institutional approach and the dedicated, around-the-clock efforts of Abu Dhabi Police personnel.”

He noted that these efforts are reinforced by advanced proactive strategies, the smart deployment of modern technologies and artificial intelligence, and a strong community partnership that represents the first line of defence in safeguarding societal security and stability.

“This strategy reflects a comprehensive approach based on developing human capabilities, strengthening institutional partnerships, and empowering the community through awareness and participation, alongside sustained investment in advanced technologies and smart systems that support decision-making and enhance public safety.

“An approach that aligns with global best practices and achieves the highest levels of community reassurance,” he stressed.

Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, said, “This enviable global ranking embodies the success of a sound leadership vision that has placed human security at the core of sustainable development.

“This vision has contributed to building a safe and attractive environment for living, working and investment and has firmly established Abu Dhabi as a leading global model in urban security and quality of life.”

He added, “This recognition reflects the Emirate’s and Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to continuing the journey of development and innovation, moving confidently towards a safer and more sustainable future that places people at the heart of policies and projects and enhances the confidence of residents and visitors in the advanced level of security systems and policing services.”