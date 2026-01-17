Arrested ex-journo to be released today, says lawyer

Lawyer Rajsurian Pillai said police are recording a statement from his client, Rex Tan, who is in custody. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former FMT reporter Rex Tan, who was arrested early this morning, will be released today, according to his lawyer, Rajsurian Pillai.

Rajsurian said that Tan, 31, is expected to be released at 5pm today.

He said the police had initially requested magistrate Farah Nabihah Dan to grant Tan a four-day remand, but were allowed only one day.

“Police are now taking his statement,” he said.

Tan was arrested early this morning under the Sedition Act after being summoned by police over a controversial question he posed at a public lecture in Kuala Lumpur that is said to have carried racial overtones. It is understood that Bukit Aman will handle the investigation.

Rajsurian today said the case is also being investigated under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The lecture, titled “Gaza Exposes the Complicity of International Actors”, was held on Jan 12 and featured British politician George Galloway.

Following widespread criticism on social media, Tan issued a public apology, admitting that his question was “poorly constructed”, failed to “take into account its relevance to the event” and lacked sufficient consideration of its sensitive nature.

FMT had also issued an apology, saying it had no prior knowledge of Tan’s intention to pose the question and did not approve of his remarks.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director M Kumar, in a statement, said three police reports had been received on the matter, reflecting public concern.

He said a thorough investigation would be conducted and advised the public to always exercise caution when making any statements or sharing content in public spaces or on social media.