Pastor Koh’s wife urges AG to act on alleged police role in abduction

Susanna Liew said the senior police officers allegedly responsible for her husband’s abduction should be charged for their actions.

PETALING JAYA : Pastor Raymond Koh’s wife has urged Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar to file criminal charges against several senior police officers allegedly involved in his abduction nine years ago.

In a letter to Dusuki, Susanna Liew called for the senior police officers, who include a former Special Branch deputy director, to be charged over their alleged collective responsibility in Koh’s abduction.

She said the alleged offences include criminal conspiracy, concealing or fabricating evidence, giving false information or testimony, abuse of power by public servants, intimidation, wrongful confinement, kidnapping, and murder.

Liew also urged Dusuki to set up a special task force to arrest and investigate two senior police officers who she said would provide “overwhelming proof” about Koh’s abduction.

“I hope Tan Sri, as the guardian of public interest and justice, will favour me with an early response,” she said.

In her letter, Liew noted that the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) found that “the direct and circumstantial evidence proves, on a balance of probabilities, that Koh was abducted by state agents, namely, the Special Branch, Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur”.

Koh was abducted in broad daylight by a group of men in a convoy of vehicles on Feb 13, 2017, while he was driving along Jalan SS4B/10 in Petaling Jaya.

A special task force formed by the home ministry in 2020 confirmed that police officers were involved in his abduction and that of activist Amri Che Mat.

Amri, the founder of the NGO Perlis Hope, left his home at about 11.30pm on Nov 24, 2016. His car was found at a construction site at the Bukit Cabang Sports School in Perlis early the next morning.

Separate Suhakam inquiries concluded that Koh and Amri were victims of enforced disappearance by the state.