Cops using Sedition Act as it’s still in force, says Saifuddin

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said police must still enforce the law to ensure public peace and national security, especially when it involves sensitive issues linked to the 3Rs. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The police are continuing to use the Sedition Act to make arrests and prosecutions as the law is still in force, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

Responding to a question from RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) in the Dewan Rakyat, Saifuddin said the authorities were permitted to use the Sedition Act’s provisions to carry out their duties as long as it has not been amended or abolished by Parliament.

“Although we have committed to reviewing the Act, while this review is ongoing, the Sedition Act will be used in a sparing and limited manner, namely for cases involving insults to the royal institution and matters that can threaten national sovereignty.

“The police have the responsibility of enforcing the law to ensure public peace and national security, especially when it involves sensitive issues like the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty),” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

Rayer, of DAP, had asked why the police still detained, investigated and charged individuals under the Sedition Act when Pakatan Harapan had pledged to abolish the draconian law.

In March 2024, Saifuddin, who is also the PH secretary-general had said the Cabinet had agreed to commence the process of amending the Sedition Act so that it could only be used against those who insulted royalty.