Umno walking pro-govt, anti-DAP tightrope, says analyst

Umno’s decision to attack unity government partner DAP at its recent general assembly was more pragmatic repositioning rather than an outright strategic shift, says analyst Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani.

PETALING JAYA : Umno appears to be walking a political tightrope, allowing its leaders to bash DAP while remaining in the unity government, in a bid to shore up Malay support, an analyst says.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid said the party’s offensive against its ally was a calculated move to reassure Malay voters that Umno remains committed to defending their rights and interests.

“It’s a deliberate strategy — to remain in the unity government without losing the grassroots that has supported it for generations but frighteningly ebbed away during the 2022 general election (GE15).

“This worsened after the elections as Umno backtracked from its ‘no Anwar, no DAP’ position,” he told FMT, referencing the party’s decision to join the Pakatan Harapan-led unity government.

Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid.

Fauzi said he would not be surprised if Umno’s top leadership had sanctioned attempts by figures such as Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh to demonise DAP, despite the two parties’ alliance in the Madani administration.

“Umno tried to (mitigate anti-DAP sentiments) for a certain period after GE15, but sensing that it wasn’t working, and now with the next general election (GE16) inching closer, it has closed off that route to instead go along with the anti-DAP message.

“If you can’t beat them, join them,” he quipped, although doubting that the strategy would succeed.

Last year, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi repeatedly insisted that Barisan Nasional’s alliance with Pakatan Harapan would continue in GE16.

The BN chairman’s tone, however, appears to have changed following recent calls for Umno to quit the unity government.

In response, Zahid said Umno would remain loyal to the unity government until GE16 arrives.

During Umno’s general assembly, party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed that the party has yet to decide on its GE16 alliances.

‘Umno pragmatic as exclusion risks political irrelevance’

Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, associate vice-president at consultancy The Asia Group, described Umno’s move as a pragmatic repositioning rather than an outright strategic shift.

Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani.

“The clarification that a BN-PH alliance for GE16 is not confirmed is aimed at addressing growing unease among Umno grassroots over cooperation with PH, particularly DAP.

“At the same time, Umno’s willingness to U-turn and participate in forming the Sabah state government shows the party remains highly pragmatic when exclusion risks political irrelevance.”

He was referring to Umno’s decision to back Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor in forming the Sabah government in November despite running as rivals in the recent 17th state election.

Asrul said the BN-PH alliance could benefit Zahid personally, as it would allow him a better chance of retaining his long-held Bagan Datuk seat at GE16, especially given his narrow 348-vote victory in 2022.

“Umno is managing internal sentiment while preserving strategic flexibility, which shows that political relevance, rather than ideology, will continue to shape its decisions heading into GE16,” he said.