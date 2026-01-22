Baggage-free leader more crucial than party post, says PAS man

PAS treasurer Iskandar Samad (left) rejected Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s stand that the next PN chairman should be the president of one of its components.

PETALING JAYA : A PAS leader has rejected Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s stand that the next Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman should be the president of one of the coalition’s component parties.

PAS treasurer Iskandar Samad said it was more important for the next PN chairman to be a leader who is free of “baggage” and acceptable to Malaysians as well as coalition components.

Iskandar said the PN chairmanship was crucial as the figure helming the post would likely be the coalition’s prime minister candidate in the 16th general election (GE16).

“We need a new leader who has proven his capabilities whether at the state or federal level. A leader who’s clean and free of any baggage.

“We need a leader who’s accepted by the people, because the next PN chairman will be leading the coalition into GE16,” he told FMT.

Muhyiddin, who relinquished the PN chairmanship on Jan 1, had said his successor should be a president of a PN component.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has ruled out taking over the post, while the remaining party presidents in PN are Gerakan’s Dominic Lau and P Punithan of the Malaysian Indian People’s Party.

Hadi had nonetheless laid claim to the post for PAS, with his deputy, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, and party vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar among those said to be possible candidates.