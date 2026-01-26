PAS denies talk of rift between central leadership, syura council

PAS’s central leadership is led by party president Abdul Hadi Awang (left) while its syura council is headed by spiritual leader Hashim Jasin.

KUALA LUMPUR : PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has denied that there are rifts between its central leadership and syura council, which are respectively led by Abdul Hadi Awang and Hashim Jasin.

Takiyuddin said Hadi, the PAS president, and his deputy, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, are also among the 17 syura council members, and that relations between both the leadership groups are harmonious.

He said the syura council’s decisions were not just made by Hashim but by consensus, following discussions among all 17 members.

“If the syura council wants to make any sort of decision, it must first be discussed at a meeting.

“So when we talk about the syura council, it’s not just one single person but 17 people,” he said during a press conference at PAS’s headquarters here.

This comes after Hashim questioned the haste in the PAS leadership’s decision to terminate the memberships of three former Perlis assemblymen last month for retracting support for then menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

Hashim, the spiritual leader of the Islamic party, said the matter was not referred to the syura council for deliberation.

He added that the council would convene soon to deliberate on the appeals submitted by the three former assemblymen — Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Saad Seman (Chuping).

The move to oust Shukri succeeded as Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah went on to take over the menteri besar’s post.