Last-minute schedule change kept Hadi from PN meeting, says aide

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was the only PN component party leader absent from the pre-council meeting at Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence last night.

PETALING JAYA : PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang missed last night’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) pre-council meeting due to a last-minute change in his schedule, according to his political secretary Syahir Sulaiman.

Syahir said PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan had informed Muhyiddin of the president’s absence, and that Hadi’s views on key issues were submitted in writing.

He also said that PAS had yet to receive updates on the outcome of the meeting.

“We are waiting for the full council meeting to convene so that we can finalise outstanding matters,” Syahir, the PAS assistant secretary-general, told FMT.

“For PAS’s part, we want everything organised and managed according to the constitution and proper regulations.”

Hadi’s absence at Muhyiddin’s residence last night had sparked speculation over PAS’s commitment to the coalition, with some insiders suggesting that the party might be moving “towards exiting PN”.

The meeting was called after a cancelled emergency PN Supreme Council , which was intended to formalise Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman and appoint his successor.

Hadi previously laid claim to the PN chairmanship on behalf of his party, although he was said to have ruled out taking up the post himself because of health reasons.

However, according to a leaked letter dated Jan 27, Muhyiddin said that PAS and Bersatu had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post as part of the coalition’s restructuring at another prior meeting held at his residence.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who allegedly attended the meeting, later denied Muhyiddin’s claim.