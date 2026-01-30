PAS treasurer confident party won’t go solo in GE16

PAS treasurer Iskandar Samad believes that Muhyiddin Yassin will not retract his resignation as PN chairman as it will taint his image. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A PAS leader is confident the party will not go solo in the 16th general election despite the proposal by its spiritual leader to do so, amid the ongoing turmoil in Perikatan Nasional.

PAS treasurer Iskandar Samad believes that the controversy surrounding the PN chairmanship – a post left vacant since Jan 1 following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation – would be resolved soon.

“I am confident Muhyiddin will stick with his decision and will not retract his resignation, despite calls to do so, as it would taint his image,” Iskandar told FMT.

He said Muhyiddin’s legacy in administering the country at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic would be “erased” if he were to backtrack on his decision to quit as PN chairman.

He said it was on this basis that he was confident PAS would not go solo at the next nationwide polls.

“Quitting PN isn’t an easy decision to make and there is a lengthy process involved. A muktamar must be held to decide on the matter,” he said.

Earlier today, PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin proposed for the party go solo in GE16 if the impasse over the appointment of a new PN chairman remained.

He said the issue had lingered for too long, and that PAS, with its own strength, was capable of performing well, especially in the four states it currently controls, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“Instead of arguing and so on, it is better to move solo,” he was quoted as saying.

Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar said Hashim’s remarks should not be seen as a threat, but a “strategic reminder” that the PN leadership crisis must not be allowed to prolong without a clear direction.

Sukri also said there was nothing arrogant about Hashim’s statement.

“It is a realistic option and a principled stand based on the fact that PAS has its own strength in terms of a more organised machinery, a stable leadership, and a track record of being in government,” he said.