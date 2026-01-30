PAS man rubbishes claim that party wants top posts in PN

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said if the party was power-hungry, it would have ensured that one of its MPs was made the opposition leader.

PETALING JAYA : PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has rubbished claims that the party is coveting top posts in Perikatan Nasional (PN), saying it never demanded the chairmanship despite having the lion’s share of parliamentary seats.

In a Facebook post, Fadhli said if the party was power-hungry, it would have also ensured that one of its MPs was made the opposition leader.

“If PAS was indeed ‘greedy’, we would never have made way for others to be appointed as the opposition leader,” he said.

Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin is the current opposition leader while party president Muhyiddin Yassin was the PN chairman until his resignation which took effect on Jan 1.

Fadhli was responding to a Berita Harian article quoting an anonymous source from Bersatu as criticising the Islamic party for not inviting Muhyiddin to a PN meeting.

The source also accused PAS of being “greedy” for top posts in the coalition.

In his post today, Fadhli also singled out several Bersatu leaders, including information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, whom he said had constantly bad-mouthed the Islamic party.

Tun Faisal however said that Fadhli should not read only the headline of the Berita Harian article.

He said he had merely commented on the benefits of a pre-council meeting featuring the presidents of each component, describing it as the ideal platform to resolve the issues plaguing the coalition.

“A lot of issues can be resolved harmoniously,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ties between PAS and Bersatu have been strained in the wake of the Perlis political crisis which saw a Bersatu assemblyman succeed a PAS representative as the menteri besar.

The crisis saw Muhyiddin stepping down as PN chairman and PAS expressing its readiness to take over the reins of the opposition coalition.

On Wednesday, Muhyiddin claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the post of PN chairman as part of the coalition’s restructuring during a meeting between him and leaders from the Islamic party on Jan 16.

However, PAS leaders including president Abdul Hadi Awang and deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man have denied the claim.