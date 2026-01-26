Takiyuddin confirms Muhyiddin not invited to PN Supreme Council meeting

Perikatan Nasional deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan says invites to the coalition’s Supreme Council meeting were only sent to those who still held posts in PN.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed that Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had not been invited to the coalition’s Supreme Council meeting this week.

Takiyuddin said that Muhyiddin, along with former PN secretary-general Azmin Ali and information chief Radzi Jidin, were not invited as they had resigned from their posts.

“So the invite was only sent to those who still held positions, in accordance with PN’s constitution,” he told reporters here.

Yesterday, FMT reported that Muhyiddin was not invited to the Jan 29 meeting which will be held to appoint the coalition’s new chairman.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, however said Muhyiddin should still be invited to the meeting despite having resigned as PN chairman effective Jan 1, on grounds he was a party president.

