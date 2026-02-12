Bersatu turmoil affecting PN, says PAS veep

PAS vice-president Amar Abdullah expressed hope that the turmoil in Bersatu would not drag on for too long. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The infighting in Bersatu between camps aligned with Muhyiddin Yassin and Hamzah Zainudin is affecting Perikatan Nasional, says PAS vice-president Amar Abdullah.

Amar said everything that happens in Bersatu would affect the opposition coalition, whether positively or negatively, but he maintained that PAS would not meddle in its ally’s internal affairs.

“Therefore, Bersatu needs to resolve this issue quickly for the sake of the party and PN.

“How they resolve it is up to them. We simply hope this ongoing problem does not drag on for too long,” he said, according to Berita Harian.

Tensions between Muhyiddin and Hamzah have come to a head, with both Bersatu leaders facing calls from their opposite factions to step down from their leadership posts.

Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee became the first senior leader to publicly call for Muhyiddin’s resignation, while fellow vice-president Ahmad Faizal Azumu is understood to have signed a memorandum calling for Hamzah to be sacked.

The turmoil has also resulted in disciplinary action against three MPs, including Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Saifuddin Abdullah, who were sacked.