Sackings impractical now, Bersatu man says in calling for ceasefire

Bersatu Supreme Council member Rosol Wahid warned that prolonging the party’s internal conflict will damage it and disappoint voters who see it as an alternative to Pakatan Harapan. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu Supreme Council member Rosol Wahid has told party leaders to stop bickering, saying that sacking members is an impractical move with elections around the corner.

Rosol said the party’s internal conflict was also a distraction at a crucial time.

“We are facing a big war in the elections. I feel it is impractical to sack people right now. That’s my personal opinion,” he told reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court today.

Rosol said Bersatu’s lower-ranking leaders were “just waiting to see what happens” with the top leadership, particularly party president Muhyiddin Yassin and his deputy Hamzah Zainudin.

He warned that prolonging the internal conflict would damage the party and disappoint voters who see it as an alternative to Pakatan Harapan.

Rosol’s remarks came a day after Hamzah said he would miss his disciplinary board hearing scheduled for today, as he is in Sydney, Australia to help his daughter enrol in a university.

Hamzah had been summoned to appear before the board over allegations that he attempted to sabotage the party’s 2025 annual general assembly and undermine its leadership.

A notice dated Feb 6 said this was the second summons, following an earlier one issued in October last year.