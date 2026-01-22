6 sacked Bersatu division chiefs file complaint to RoS

The six former Bersatu division chiefs questioned the procedure followed by the party leadership in sacking them, claiming that their right to appeal was also denied.

PETALING JAYA : Six former Bersatu division chiefs have filed a complaint to the Registrar of Societies (RoS), alleging that they were dismissed by the party without due process or specific reasons stated.

Speaking on behalf of the six, former Puchong Bersatu chief Shukor Mustafa said they wanted the RoS to launch an investigation into their sacking, claiming it did not comply with the party’s constitution.

Shukor questioned the procedure followed by the party leadership in sacking them, claiming their right to appeal was also denied, Utusan Malaysia reported.

He said, according to Bersatu’s constitution, members who face disciplinary action are supposed to be given the avenue to file an appeal before the action is finalised.

“When we received our letter of termination, it was stated that we could file an appeal within 14 days. But on the same day, our names were removed from the party’s list of members.

“If we can still appeal, we should technically remain listed as members until the appeal is disposed of,” he was quoted as saying after submitting the complaint to the RoS in Putrajaya.

Shukor was joined by the former heads of three other divisions, namely Faizal Asmar (Pengerang), Suhaimi Ghazali (Sepang) and Isa Saidi (Ampang).

The two others who signed off on the complaint but were not present were Azrudin Idris (Hang Tuah Jaya) and Fadhli Ismail (Ipoh Timur).

Shukor claimed the disciplinary action taken against them was not commensurate with the offence they had allegedly committed, and that this made it seem like it was a planned effort to remove them from Bersatu.

“We were told that we breached certain clauses in the party constitution, but the actual offence was not detailed. This made it hard for us to defend ourselves.”

Bersatu’s disciplinary board previously sacked Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah for violating the party’s constitution.

Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal had also been suspended.

The disciplinary action taken against the trio, who are speculated as being aligned with Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, is said to be linked to efforts to push for Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as Bersatu chief.