Rejection of ‘grand coalition’ proves Bersatu is chauvinistic, says Puad

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said the two opposition parties had no real interest in pushing Malay politics to greater heights.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu’s rejection of a “grand collaboration” of Malay parties on the grounds that Umno is still working with DAP shows that Muhyiddin Yassin’s party remains trapped in chauvinistic politics, says Puad Zarkashi.

The Umno Supreme Council member said the continuous reference to “UmDAP” proved that Bersatu was more comfortable exploiting sentiments than being involved in a cross-party platform for the greater good of the Malay community.

“This proves that Bersatu is a chauvinistic party. In fact, they failed to manage the relationship with non-Malay parties.

“It is also a coward for not willing to engage and debate with DAP. All they can do is fan sentiment and push twisted narratives,” he told FMT.

The two opposition parties, Puad claimed, had no real interest in pushing Malay politics to greater heights.

Last night, Muhyiddin, the Bersatu president, ruled out the formation of a Malay “grand coalition” as long as Umno maintained ties with DAP.

He questioned the proposal by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, especially on whether it implied inviting all Malay parties to align under Umno – a move which Muhyiddin said would be difficult due to Umno’s current relationship with DAP.

Once long-time rivals, Umno and DAP are now allies in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government and have cooperated in selected state elections and by-elections.

Umno has denied being “UmDAP”, a term used by critics to suggest it is subordinate to DAP. Deputy president Mohamad Hasan recently described the partnership as merely a “governing arrangement”.

Zahid had, during Umno’s 2025 annual general assembly last week, proposed a “grand coalition” to unite Malay-Muslim parties under one umbrella.