Exodus at Bersatu unless Muhyiddin steps down, says rebel MP

Ketereh MP Khlir Nor said Hamzah Zainudin’s expulsion was unjustified as the former deputy president had committed no wrongdoing or incited any party members. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : An MP who backed calls for Hamzah Zainudin to replace party president Muhyiddin Yassin has warned of a potential exodus from the party unless Muhyiddin steps down.

Ketereh MP Khlir Nor gave the warning in the wake of multiple sackings of senior members by Bersatu today, including that of Hamzah, the deputy president who was locked in a leadership struggle with Muhyiddin for months.

Khlir said it was “highly likely” that many leaders and members would leave the party after losing confidence in its top leadership. “This is not a small possibility,” he told Berita Harian.

“If Bersatu wants to survive, Muhyiddin must resign and allow other leaders to take charge. If he remains stubborn and refuses to step down, Bersatu’s future will be in jeopardy, and the party will struggle in the next general election,” he was quoted as saying.

Khlir said that Hamzah’s expulsion was unjustified as the former deputy president had committed no wrongdoing or incited any party members.

“Many leaders want Hamzah retained, and PAS feels the same,” he said. “In fact, without PAS’ support and cooperation, Bersatu would collapse. The call for Muhyiddin to step down is to save the party,” he said.

So far, 4 MPs from Bersatu and 10 division leaders have been expelled; Bersatu’s disciplinary board said the action was taken under a provision which requires members to comply with the constitution, code of ethics, and code of conduct.

Among them were Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan, and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob. They were in a group of 16 MPs who supported a call by vice-president Ronald Kiandee for Muhyiddin to make way for Hamzah.

Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who was sacked last October, said earlier today that Hamzah’s removal was widely expected. He described Muhyiddin as “very desperate”, saying that Hamzah had the support of grassroots members and the larger faction in Bersatu.