Ramkarpal questions continued use of Sedition Act amid review

DAP’s legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh said the Sedition Act is an archaic legacy of British colonial rule and should be repealed.

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh has questioned the continued use of the Sedition Act 1948, saying it contradicts the government’s stated intention to review and amend the law.

In a statement today, Ramkarpal, a former deputy law minister, said a recent explanation by home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail that the Sedition Act would continue to be enforced as long as it remained in force raised more questions than answers.

Saifuddin had made the remark in a written parliamentary reply to Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, who asked why the Act was still being used despite Pakatan Harapan’s earlier commitment to repeal it.

Saifuddin also said the law would be applied sparingly while under review, limited to cases involving the royal institution and national sovereignty.

However, Ramkarpal questioned why a former journalist was recently investigated under the Act, noting that his alleged remarks did not involve either the royal institution or national sovereignty.

“The government stated in July 2023 that the Sedition Act was under review to ensure it applies only to protect the royal institution. In March 2024, the home minister announced that the Cabinet had agreed to begin the process of amending the Act,” he said.

“If the Act is indeed under review, or is on the brink of being amended as claimed by Saifuddin, why is it still being used by the authorities today?

“Continuing to use a law under review or which needs to be amended undermines public confidence in the government’s commitment towards reform.”

The Bukit Gelugor MP reiterated his long-held position that the Sedition Act, a legacy of British colonial rule, is archaic, outdated and draconian, and should be repealed.

Ramkarpal also pointed out that the United Kingdom abolished its Sedition Act in 2009, while Singapore repealed the law in 2021.

He added that nearly three years had passed since Putrajaya announced the review, and Malaysians deserve clarity on whether the promise would be fulfilled or further delayed.

“In light of this, the government must disclose the status of the review process and clarify when amendments will be tabled or debated, or whether the Act will be replaced with legislation specifically to protect the royal institution,” he said.