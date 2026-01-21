Govt starts registering refugees, starting with Rohingya detainees

The refugees will be moved in phases to a special processing centre in Bidor, Perak, where they will undergo interviews to determine their status. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government has started registering refugees under its refugee registration document (DPP) system since Jan 1, starting with Rohingya refugees holed up in 16 immigration depots across the country.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the DPP system will focus on vetting and registering the Rohingya refugees first, adding that it will include children in four “Baitul Mahabbah”, or care centres managed by the immigration department.

These centres serve as temporary centres for children under 10 who were born in immigration detention centres or abandoned because their parents were detained in immigration raids.

“These groups of refugees will be moved in phases to a special refugee and asylum seeker processing centre in Bidor, Perak, where they will undergo interviews to determine their status as refugees.

“Some 26 detainees became the first group to be moved to the centre on Jan 9,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

Saifuddin said the ministry has so far recorded the particulars of 4,003 detainees in immigration depots.

He said all refugees are now required to be registered with the government to obtain the document, which is aimed at enabling Putrajaya to better manage the refugee and asylum seeker population.

He also said an evaluation committee will first vet and make recommendations based on interviews conducted, before a special committee decides whether the interviewee qualifies for refugee status.

“DPP holders will be allowed to reside in the country temporarily until their ‘final arrangements’ are carried out,” he said, referring to their relocation to another nation or their home country.

The DPP system is aimed at replacing the existing registration system managed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The government had described the UNHCR’s “unilateral” management of refugee registration without government participation as a security risk.