Not all Umno members are like Akmal, says Kok

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said all members of unity government parties should exercise caution when issuing statements to avoid hampering ties within the federal administration.

KUALA LUMPUR : The actions of one party leader or member cannot be construed as representing the overall stand of their party, especially in the context of Umno and DAP’s ties in the government, says Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

Citing Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, who has been a fierce critic of DAP and even Kok, the DAP MP said Akmal’s actions did not mean that every Umno member shared the same attitude.

“I’m still angry at Akmal over what he did and said to me. But that doesn’t mean all of Umno is that way.

“So I think we must be able to differentiate (between the actions of one leader and the stand of their entire party),” she told FMT when met in Parliament.

The DAP veteran is suing Akmal for defamation over videos he uploaded last year in which the Umno leader criticised Kok over her statements on halal certification. He had called her an “old nyonya lady” and said she should not interfere in Islamic matters.

The Merlimau assemblyman also called Kok an “embarrassment” to the country and told her to remain silent on matters concerning Islam.

Kok contends that Akmal’s statements conveyed falsehoods, painting her as racist, insensitive, and someone who disrespects Islam and is disloyal to the country, among others.

The suit will go to trial after a court-ordered mediation fell through as both parties could not reach a compromise.

All unity govt allies should exercise caution

Kok believed that all members of unity government parties should exercise caution when issuing statements to avoid hampering ties within the federal administration.

The Federal Territories DAP deputy chief said politics was ever-evolving and that the priority of all government parties should be on ensuring the nation could be governed in a stable manner, without any political fallout.

“When several political parties join forces, what’s important is governing the country peacefully. If there are differences, we should discuss them and come to a consensus.”

She added that she shared good ties with Umno leaders in her constituency, adding that they worked well with one another in ensuring the Seputeh community’s development and wellbeing.

“It’s normal to have differences in opinion at the grassroots level. But not all Umno members are harsh. We must accept this reality.

“Like in Seputeh, when Umno members ask us to help mosques, we will channel the necessary aid. When there are Aidilfitri festivities, we celebrate together.”

Tensions between Umno and DAP have been rising in the past few months, particularly after DAP’s Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin took a dig at Najib Razak following the former prime minister’s failed bid for house arrest.

Yeo drew sharp rebukes from top Umno leaders, including party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who said it might be time for Umno to review its cooperation with DAP.

Akmal has also repeatedly locked horns with DAP leaders over a myriad of issues. Last week, he announced his resignation as a Melaka executive councilor to “fight DAP to the end”.