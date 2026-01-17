Police report lodged over missing actress Nadia Kesuma

A member of Nadia Kesuma’s family lodged a police report yesterday over her disappearance. (Bernama pic)

SEPANG : Police have confirmed receiving a report on the disappearance of actress Nadia Kesuma at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

KLIA police chief M Ravi said the report was lodged by a family member at the police headquarters here yesterday and that further investigations are under way.

The actress, whose real name is Nadia Kasumawati Abdul Karim, was reported missing after she could not be located while transiting at King Abdulaziz International Airport during her flight from Kuala Lumpur to London on Thursday.

Yesterday, Malaysian Artistes Association secretary-general Hafiz Nafiah said he had informed foreign minister Mohamad Hasan of the disappearance so that immediate action could be taken to locate the actress.