Saudi immigration confirms missing actress left Jeddah airport, says Tok Mat

A Malaysian actress was reported missing after she could not be located while transiting at the Saudi airport. (Wikipedia pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Immigration records show that missing actress Nadia Kesuma had left the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Foreign minister Mohamad Hassan said his ministry had contacted local police and immigration authorities over Nadia’s disappearance.

“They confirmed that the individual had left the airport,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

He also said Saudi authorities had advised to wait 10-20 hours before filing a missing person’s report, in line with local law.

“That time period has lapsed. I have instructed our consulate office in Jeddah to assist and do what is necessary.

“We have also informed the travel agent involved that they cannot simply wash their hands of their responsibility as she was travelling as part of their tour group.

“We are doing everything we can and we are confident that the authorities — especially the Saudi police — will assist appropriately,” he added.

Earlier today, KLIA police chief M Ravi confirmed receiving a report on Nadia’s disappearance at the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The actress, whose real name is Nadia Kasumawati Abdul Karim, was reported missing after she could not be located while transiting at the Saudi airport during her flight from Kuala Lumpur to London on Thursday.