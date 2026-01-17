Police report lodged over ‘fake oncologist’ offering cancer advice

Police have referred a senior citizen’s complaint about an ‘unqualified’ oncologist giving cancer nutrition advice on social media to the health ministry and MCMC. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : A senior citizen has lodged a police report over concerns that a man claiming to be an oncologist has been providing cancer nutrition advice on social media, including to his wife, despite having no verifiable medical credentials.

In the report, the complainant said he saw a Facebook post by the 36-year-old, who claims to have retired as an oncologist last October. He also said the man was actively using Facebook and Instagram to share information on cancer nutrition.

The senior citizen said a check with both the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) and the Singapore Medical Council revealed no records indicating that the man is a registered medical doctor.

“If he wishes to provide nutrition advice, he must have the appropriate qualifications,” the complainant said in the report, adding it was highly improbable that a 36-year-old would have already retired as an oncologist.

Checks by FMT on the man’s social media accounts found that he regularly posts about cancer nutrition and promotes consultations tailored to patients undergoing chemotherapy.

The checks also reveal that the man’s cancer nutrition courses and consultations are priced at RM1,799 and are listed in an online business catalogue alongside a traditional Chinese medicated liniment for bruises and injuries, as well as sourdough products.

In a statement to FMT, Bukit Aman’s commercial crime investigation department director Rusdi Isa said the case is not classified as a commercial crime.

He said the report, lodged at the Semenyih police station, concerned an individual who claims to be a medical expert on social media.

“Police have classified the case as ‘RoA’ (referred to other agencies),” said Rusdi.

“The case has been referred to the health ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for further action according to their respective jurisdictions.”

Credentials, claims questioned

During a conversation with FMT, the man said his work focuses on providing dietary guidance specific to different types of cancer.

“My work focuses on cancer nutrition. For example, stomach cancer patients must permanently avoid certain foods, and this is what I advise on. Cancer, like chronic diseases such as diabetes, requires avoiding specific foods,” he said.

He added that his services also include advice on lifestyle, emotional management, coping strategies, and reviewing medical reports to ensure food choices do not interfere with the effectiveness of cancer medication.

When asked about his qualifications and why his name does not appear in MMC’s database or the National Specialist Register (NSR) he said:

“I was registered before, but the NSR records were deleted after deregistration. I previously worked as an oncologist in a Malaysian hospice which has since closed down.”

FMT has reached out to MMC after checks found no record of the man’s name in the council’s database of doctors or its specialist registry, the NSR.

Checks by FMT on social media uncovered posts in which the man discussed the side effects of Lorlatinib, a prescription drug primarily used to treat advanced lung cancer.

FMT has contacted the health ministry and the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency about the online promotion of Lorlatinib.

According to a website which lists his nutrition services, the man holds a bachelor’s degree from a local university and also taught palliative medicine at a private university in Johor.

He also claims he was a senior research consultant at a private hospital in Singapore and a top hospital for cancer treatment in South Korea.

FMT has contacted the universities and hospitals for comment.