Man throws motorcycle rim, punches officer at police station

Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan said the suspect appeared to be mentally unstable and was referred to Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Bahru for further examination. (Bernama pic)

ISKANDAR PUTERI : A police officer sustained injuries to his shoulder, eye and leg after being attacked by a man at the Mutiara Rini police station here yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan said the 22-year-old suspect first threw a motorcycle rim at the officer before punching him in the face at the complaint counter.

The suspect was arrested after a struggle with officers.

“Checks revealed that the suspect has no prior criminal record.

“He appeared to be mentally unstable and was referred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for further examination,” he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan also said a sling bag, containing a knife and a motorcycle rim, was seized from the man.

The case is being investigated for using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out their duties under Section 353 of the Penal Code and disorderly conduct in a police station under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967.

The case is also being probed under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 for the possession of offensive weapons in public.