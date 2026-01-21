MCMC to summon China Press editor-in-chief in mistranslation probe

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said investigations into China Press are being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities. (China Press pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will summon the editor-in-chief of China Press over an alleged mistranslation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address at the opening of the new parliamentary session earlier this week.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said he had instructed his ministry to look into the matter thoroughly, including preliminary information showing that the media company had indeed made a mistake.

“MCMC will continue to manage the investigation, and will also summon the editor-in-chief,” Kosmo reported him as saying in a press conference after launching Pos Malaysia’s autonomous vehicle in Shah Alam today.

Yesterday, Fahmi said investigations into China Press were being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which covers the improper use of network facilities or services.

The mistranslation in question involved a now-deleted Facebook post, which contained a headline in Mandarin suggesting that Sultan Ibrahim had said Malaysians who do not understand Bahasa Melayu should not stay in Malaysia.