Malaysian Media Council launches complaints mechanism

The Malaysian Media Council said its complaints mechanism emphasises fair correction, mediation and editorial accountability while safeguarding media freedom. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Media Council (MMM) today announced that its official complaints mechanism is now open and fully operational, providing a channel for the public and stakeholders to raise concerns about journalistic practices, media ethics and news content.

Complaints can be submitted via email at [email protected] or through the council’s official website, https://majlismedia.my/complaints/.

They will be handled by MMM’s code of conduct and complaints committee in line with the principles of media self-regulation, it said in a statement.

The announcement follows developments in the media industry which sparked public debate, including an issue involving China Press.

“Such matters should be addressed through professional and institutional channels rather than through pressure, intimidation or punitive action,” said MMM.

The council noted that communications minister Fahmi Fadzil had urged MMM to ensure compliance with journalistic ethics and promote responsible, accurate reporting among its members. Fahmi had also highlighted MMM’s role as a self-regulatory body to professionally and impartially handle media-related complaints.

The complaints mechanism emphasises fair correction, mediation and editorial accountability while safeguarding media freedom, particularly amid heightened public sensitivity to media content, MMM said.

“This mechanism allows us to carry out our responsibilities in a structured and systematic manner, with clear standard operating procedures,” said Esther Ng, chairman of the code of conduct and complaints committee.

“It is one of our most important duties, and it is essential that it be operationalised without delay.”

Under the Malaysian Media Council Act, MMM requires its member media organisations to establish internal complaints systems as part of their editorial and professional responsibilities.

During the interim period, media-related complaints may continue to be submitted directly to MMM while member organisations complete or refine their internal mechanisms.